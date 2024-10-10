back to top
Search
    JammuChallenge for new Govt to overcome regional divide: Dr Karan Singh
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Challenge for new Govt to overcome regional divide: Dr Karan Singh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tawi, Oct 9: Expressing satisfaction over conduct of free and fair elections in Jammu and nearly after a decade and appreciating the Election Commission along with the security forces, former Member Parliament and veteran leader Dr Karan Singh on Wednesday said it will be challenging for the new Government to overcome the political divide between two regions administratively.

    “The Conference has performed spectacularly in Kashmir while the BJP has done the same in Jammu. However, the BJP has drawn blank in Kashmir and the Congress a virtual blank in Jammu,” Dr Karan Singh here said in a statement.

    He said, “there is thus a clear and sharp political divide between the two regions which will be a challenge for the new Government to overcome administratively.”

    “I warmly congratulate Omar Abdullah upon his forming a Government later this week and wish him a very successful tenure,” he said adding that the next logical step, of course, is to restore full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

    This has been a commitment of the Government of India to the Supreme Court and I would urge that it be done without further delay while the political atmosphere is still vibrant.”

    “Domiciliary provisions should be introduced on the lines those prevailing in Uttarakhand and regarding acquisition of property,” he said adding that the building on the work done during Governor's rule the new Government will have to ensure that administrative discipline continues and there is no room given to corrupt practices.

    “It is now my hope that the beautiful State created by my ancestors will move into a new phase of harmony and all-round development,” said Dr Singh.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Pak intruder arrested along IB in Jammu
    Next article
    Delhi HC seeks police stand on denial to Wangchuk’s protest at Jantar Mantar
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    The heart of a lawyer should be like a tiger: Justice Sreedharan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 9: The J&K Legal Services Authority in...

    Higher reaches of Kashmir, Zojila pass experiences fresh snowfall

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Oct 9: Higher reaches of Kashmir Valley and...

    LG Sinha applauds people’s participation in polls; congratulates elected MLAs

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu Tawi: “I thank the people for empowering &...

    Delhi HC seeks police stand on denial to Wangchuk’s protest at Jantar Mantar

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 9: The Delhi High Court on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The heart of a lawyer should be like a tiger: Justice...

    Higher reaches of Kashmir, Zojila pass experiences fresh snowfall

    LG Sinha applauds people’s participation in polls; congratulates elected MLAs