Challenge for new Govt to overcome regional divide: Dr Karan Singh

Jammu Tawi, Oct 9: Expressing satisfaction over conduct of free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir nearly after a decade and appreciating the Election Commission along with the security forces, former Member Parliament and veteran leader Dr Karan Singh on Wednesday said it will be challenging for the new Government to overcome the political divide between two regions administratively.

“The National Conference has performed spectacularly in Kashmir while the BJP has done the same in Jammu. However, the BJP has drawn blank in Kashmir and the Congress a virtual blank in Jammu,” Dr Karan Singh here said in a statement.

He said, “there is thus a clear and sharp political divide between the two regions which will be a challenge for the new Government to overcome administratively.”

“I warmly congratulate Omar Abdullah upon his forming a Government later this week and wish him a very successful tenure,” he said adding that the next logical step, of course, is to restore full Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

This has been a commitment of the Government of India to the Supreme Court and I would urge that it be done without further delay while the political atmosphere is still vibrant.”

“Domiciliary provisions should be introduced on the lines those prevailing in Uttarakhand and Himachal regarding acquisition of property,” he said adding that the building on the work done during Governor's rule the new Government will have to ensure that administrative discipline continues and there is no room given to corrupt practices.

“It is now my hope that the beautiful State created by my ancestors will move into a new phase of harmony and all-round development,” said Dr Singh.