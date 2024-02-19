CGC Jhanjeri marks 5th convocation with grand celebration of academic achievements

Jammu Tawi: As many as 1052 students from Chandigarh Engineering College and Chandigarh School of Business participated in CGC Jhanjeri 5th convocation ceremony.

Kiran Patil, MD Wonder Cement was chief guest during the occasion. Among others S. Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal president of CGC, Arsh Dhaliwal MD, Dr. Neeraj Sharma campus director and Dr. Anupam Sharma registrar were also present during the occasion.

Acknowledging and nurturing academic brilliance, the management also introduced a ‘Late Sardarni Gurdev Kaur Academic Excellence Award'.

Beginning this year, this esteemed award will be conferred upon the overall topper, accompanied by a prestigious medal/trophy and a cash prize of Rs.11,000.

The inaugural recipient of this prestigious award was Chahat Goyal, a B. Sc(H)-ND student who secured an outstanding 9.48 CGPA, setting a remarkable benchmark for academic excellence.

Furthermore, discipline-wise toppers were felicitated with gold medals, adding a layer of motivation for exceptional academic performance and dedication to their fields of study.

During the event, Kiran Patil shared words of wisdom with the students and encouraged them for the future, igniting a spirit of determination and ambition.

Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal added a layer of encouragement, emphasizing the importance of resilience and perseverance in the face of challenges.

The convocation ceremony served as a testament to the relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence fostered within the CGC Jhanjeri community. It was an occasion filled with pride, joy, and inspiration as students, faculty, and guests alike came together to celebrate the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.