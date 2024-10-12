back to top
Search
    IndiaCentre will respond on J&K Statehood at appropriate time: Kishan Reddy
    IndiaToday's Stories

    Centre will respond on J&K Statehood at appropriate time: Kishan Reddy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    HYDERABAD, Oct 11: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Centre would respond at an appropriate time to the demand for restoration of  and 's statehood.

    However, he asserted Article 370 will not come back to Jammu and Kashmir.

    He was responding to a query on Conference seeking restoration of statehood during an informal interaction with mediapersons here.

    Reddy, who was incharge of BJP for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, said with the efforts of the Centre, the elections were conducted peacefully and there was also no necessity to conduct a repoll.

    The BJP's performance was ‘creditworthy' and it got more seats than in the past, he said.

    The polling percentages in J&K were higher than even in Hyderabad (Assembly polls) where only about 50 per cent of voter turnout was registered, the union minister for coal and mines, he said.

    He further said the District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) polls were also held successfully in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP would win the coming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rusted mortar shell recovered in Samba
    Next article
    New Govt in J&K must not be rigid with Centre: Tarigami
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    How many more families must be destroyed before govt wakes up: Rahul

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 12: Leader of Opposition in the...

    Bhagwat urges people to guard against conspiracies testing country’s resolve

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nagpur, Oct 12: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday...

    CI police intercept 2 vehicles with 10.4kg of heroin

    Northlines Northlines -
    Amritsar, Oct 12: In a major blow to transborder...

    Passengers of accident hit express train left for Darbhanga by special train, says railway

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chennai, Oct 12: Passengers of the Darbhanga Bagmati express...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG Sinha greets people on the eve of Vijayadashami

    How many more families must be destroyed before govt wakes up:...

    Bhagwat urges people to guard against conspiracies testing country’s resolve