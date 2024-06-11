back to top
Search
Latest NewsCentre Notifies Fresh Term For Justice Rajesh Sekhri As Additional Judge Of...
Latest NewsLead News

Centre Notifies Fresh Term For Justice Rajesh Sekhri As Additional Judge Of J&K High Court

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 11: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointment for fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of and Kashmir and High Court.

Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Social media stated that in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of , the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India has approved a fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri.
Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday also assumed charge as Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the newly formed Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.
Justice Sekhri initially became an Additional Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on July 27, 2022, and he assumed office on July 29, 2022.
In May month, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recommended that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from July 29, 2024.
The Collegium further noted that the Collegium of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had on April 23 recommended that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge for a fresh term, “there being no vacancy of permanent judge against which he could be considered”.
“In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a fresh term of one year with effect from July 29, 2024,” the Supreme Court Collegium said.

Previous article
Universities will be allowed to offer admissions twice a year on lines of foreign varsities: UGC
Next article
Terrorism still there as border with Pakistan porous: Farooq Abdullah
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Omar Abdullah Clarifies Controversial Social Media Post on Engineer Rashid’s Win:...

Resilient Devotees Undeterred by Reasi Terror Attack: Shiv Khori Shrine Witnesses...

Pakistani YouTuber Tragically Killed While Filming IND vs PAK Vlog in...