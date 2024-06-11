Centre Notifies Fresh Term For Justice Rajesh Sekhri As Additional Judge Of J&K High Court

New Delhi, Jun 11: The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointment for fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.



Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Social media stated that in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India has approved a fresh term for Justice Rajesh Sekhri.

Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday also assumed charge as Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Law and Justice in the newly formed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Justice Sekhri initially became an Additional Judge of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court on July 27, 2022, and he assumed office on July 29, 2022.

In May month, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud recommended that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from July 29, 2024.

The Collegium further noted that the Collegium of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had on April 23 recommended that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge for a fresh term, “there being no vacancy of permanent judge against which he could be considered”.

“In view of the above, the Collegium resolves to recommend that Justice Rajesh Sekhri be appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for a fresh term of one year with effect from July 29, 2024,” the Supreme Court Collegium said.