    Centre extends LTC facility by 2 more years for employees to visit J&K, Northeast
    India

    Centre extends LTC facility by 2 more years for employees to visit J&K, Northeast

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The Centre on Tuesday extended by two more years, till September 25, 2026, the scheme to allow its employees to visit  and , , Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the northeast region on leave travel concession (LTC).

    The eligible central government employees get reimbursement of tickets for to and fro journeys, besides paid leave, when they avail LTC.

    The scheme allowing government servants to travel by air to northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Andaman & Nicobar Islands is extended for a further period of two years till September 25, 2026, the Personnel Ministry said in an order.

    All eligible government servants may avail LTC to visit any place in these regions against the conversion of their one home town LTC in a four-year block period, it said.

    Government servants not entitled to travel by air are also allowed to travel by air in class by any airlines to these areas, according to the order.

    “Fresh recruits are also allowed conversion of one of the three home town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them to visit NER/A&N/J&K/Ladakh. In addition, they are allowed one additional conversion of home town LTC to visit UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh in a block of four years,” said the order issued to the secretaries of all central government ministries.

     

    Congress, its ecosystem angry with me for participating in Ganesh Puja: PM Modi
    SC halts ‘Bulldozer Justice’, says illegal demolition against ethos of Constitution
