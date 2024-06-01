Celebrating the Courage of Cancer Survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day 2023

National Cancer Survivors Day is an annual celebration observed in India on the first Sunday of June each year to honor cancer survivors and their families. This special day provides an opportunity for people who have battled cancer to be recognized for their courage and strength.

The event marks an important milestone for those who have undergone treatment and are now free of cancer. It is a show of support and solidarity for survivors who can connect with others on a similar journey. The day also brings to light survivorship issues and allows cancer patients to gain inspiration from stories of long-term survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day first began in the United States in 1994 and has now been adopted in India to spread awareness about cancer care and support quality of life for those recovered from the disease. On this day, communities nationwide come together to celebrate people whose lives have been touched by cancer through inspirational survivor events, health fairs, luncheons and more.

This year, the occasion will be observed on June 4, 2023 across the country. Events organized around the theme of “Hope, Progress and Purpose” will honor survivors for embracing life after going through cancer treatment. Doctors will also share updates on advancements in cancer screening, management and rehabilitation.

National Cancer Survivors Day highlights the ongoing struggle of people dealing with cancer each year. While medical science has come a long way in making survival rates higher, long term care remains an area needing more focus. This day plays an important role in acknowledging survivors, generating hope and promoting efforts towards a healthier society with less cancer burden.