Celeb Family Sues Groomer After Pet Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances

A celebrity family is seeking justice after a tragic incident led to the loss of their beloved pet. Nicola Peltz Beckham has filed a lawsuit against a dog groomer in Westchester, New York after their schnauzer sadly passed away following a grooming session at the facility.

According to court documents, the Peltz Beckham family took their dog to a local grooming salon last month. However, just a few hours later they received a devastating call informing them that their pup had stopped breathing while in the care of the groomer. Rushed to an emergency vet, all efforts to revive the canine were unsuccessful.

An autopsy later revealed severe trauma consistent with aggressive handling or striking. Now the distraught owners are pursuing legal action, alleging negligence led to the needless death of their family member. They cite the groomer's history of cruelty complaints and lack of sufficient precautions taken with their pet.

If proven, it would mark yet another case of abused trust and mistreatment in what should be a safe, caring service. The lawsuit aims not only for justice but also to help prevent similar heartbreaks for others relying on professional pet care. As the case unfolds, it spotlights the importance of proper vetting and choosing facilities with a clean record of happy, healthy clients.