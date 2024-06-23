CBI Steps In To Investigate NEET-UG Scandal!

NEW DELHI, June 23: The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday.

They said the agency is also taking steps to bring under its ambit cases registered in various states by police.

This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the CBI.

The officials said the agency registered a fresh case against unidentified persons under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) among others on a reference from the Union education ministry.

The examination was held across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it.

The ministry on Saturday handed over the probe to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices in the conduct of the examination.

“Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5,” a senior education ministry official said.

“For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation,” the official added.