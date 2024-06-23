back to top
Search
IndiaCBI Steps In To Investigate NEET-UG Scandal!
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

CBI Steps In To Investigate NEET-UG Scandal!

By: Northlines

Date:

NEW DELHI, June 23: The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said on Sunday.
They said the agency is also taking steps to bring under its ambit cases registered in various states by police.
This comes a day after the Centre announced that the probe into the alleged irregularities in the test would be handed over to the CBI.
The officials said the agency registered a fresh case against unidentified persons under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) among others on a reference from the Union ministry.
The examination was held across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates took it.
The ministry on Saturday handed over the probe to the CBI, giving in to demands of students protesting in several cities for an investigation into alleged malpractices in the conduct of the examination.
“Certain cases of alleged irregularities, cheating, impersonation and malpractice have been reported in NEET-UG which was conducted on May 5,” a senior education ministry official said.
“For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, it was decided after a review that the matter be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive investigation,” the official added.

Previous article
Shock and Betrayal: Chinese Telecom Gear Funneled to J&K Terrorists!
Next article
Bajrang Faces Suspension: What Prompted NADA’s Action This Time?
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Karan Singh Praises Omar Abdullah As Potential Parliament Game-Changer!

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, June 23: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh said...

Taxpayers can amend sales return form before GST payment

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 23: GST taxpayers will now have...

LS Session: Controversy Over Mahtab’s Pro-Tem Speaker Appointment

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, June 23:  The first session of the...

Bajrang Faces Suspension: What Prompted NADA’s Action This Time?

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 23: The National Anti-Doping Agency on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Karan Singh Praises Omar Abdullah As Potential Parliament Game-Changer!

Taxpayers can amend sales return form before GST payment

LS Session: Controversy Over Mahtab’s Pro-Tem Speaker Appointment