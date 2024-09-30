back to top
    CBI arrests 26 in major cybercrime bust in multi-state operation

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Sep 30:  In a multi-state crackdown on organised cybercrime, the CBI has arrested 26 alleged cybercriminals involved in fraudulent activities targeting people globally, officials said on Monday.

    The action under operation Chakra-III started with raids at 32 different places across Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Visakhapatnam late night last Thursday. The central agency has seized Rs 58.45 lakh cash, locker keys and three luxury vehicles, they said.
    Four call centres — V.C. Inconformities Pvt. Ltd at Regent Plaza, Pune; V.C. Infrometrix Pvt. Ltd, Murli Nagar, Visakhapatnam; Viajex Solutions, Hyderabad; and Atriya Global Services Pvt. Ltd, Visakhapatnam — were among the places raided by the agency.
    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) intercepted 170 people engaged in live online criminal activities across the four call centers, the officials said.
    “The cybercriminals targeted in this operation were involved in a range of illicit activities, including impersonating… Tech support services and approaching victims, especially in the USA in the guise that the victim's systems have been hacked,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.
    He said the victims were convinced by the criminals that their identities had been stolen and that a large number of unauthorised transactions were being made in their bank accounts.
    The scammers told the victims that they were under the scanner of investigation agencies of their respective countries, he added.
    “The cybercriminals then induced the victims to transfer their bank holdings into new bank accounts given by cybercriminals in the guise of safeguarding their finances.
    “In some instances, the cybercriminals intimidated the victims into transferring funds to them through gift cards or crypto currency. Extensive wrongful losses were incurred by the victims targeted by this criminal network,” the statement said.
    So far, the CBI has arrested 10 cybercriminals from Pune, five from Hyderabad and 11 from Visakhapatnam. Further investigation and questioning into the role of other workers at these illegal call centers is ongoing, it said.
    “These operations have resulted seizure of critical digital evidence and incriminating material. 951 items have been seized including electronic devices, mobile phones, laptops, financial information, communication records and incriminating material used by this cyber network for criminal activity and to defraud victims,” the spokesperson said.
    This operation has resulted in significant disruption and dismantling of a major trans enabled crime network, he said. (AGENCIES)

