CBDT Clarifies No Large Scale Reopening of HRA Claim Cases: Key Facts You Need to Know

No Cause for Panic: CBDT Denies Plans for Mass Reopening of HRA Deduction Cases

There had been concerns swirling online about the tax department planning a retrospective probe into House Rent Allowance claims from past years. However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is assuring taxpayers that such worries are unfounded.

In a statement released yesterday, the CBDT made it clear there is no ongoing “special drive” to reopen cash cases involving HRA deductions. This comes in response to some media reports that speculated about large-scale reassessments of taxpayers' HRA claims for fiscal year 2020-21.

HRA forms an important part of many employees' salaries. So it's understandable that rumors of tax troubles related to this common payroll component could cause stress. But according to the CBDT, assessments are continuing as normal routine processes rather than a targeted offensive.

The statement explained verifications were carried out recently in only a small fraction of cases showing significant mismatch between HRA amounts for employees versus landlords during FY21. Notices in these select instances aimed to alert taxpayers, not penalize them or force amended returns beyond the deadline.

Overall, the CBDT aims to ease valid concerns and emphasize its objective is ensuring up-to-date compliance, not punitive surprise actions or retrospective interference in settled tax matters. With this clarification, salaried individuals can claim HRA exemptions with peace of mind, following standard procedures and paperwork. Accuracy remains important but no widespread scrutiny or reopening appears imminent either.