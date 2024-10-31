Case registered over clash between NC, BJP supporters in Gurez

Srinagar, Oct 30: Police have registered a case after several people were injured allegedly in clashes between the supporters of the National Conference (NC) and the BJP in the Gurez area of Bandipora district, officials said on Wednesday.

Several people were injured after the rally of Gurez MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan, who is also known as Gurezi, was attacked by a mob in Gujran area of Tulail on Tuesday evening, the officials said.

They said several vehicles were also damaged in the clashes.

The officials said the police have registered an FIR and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, Gurezi said is on a tour of his constituency to thank the voters for electing him in the recently concluded JK assembly elections. On his return to Gujran, which is his opponent BJP leader Faqir Mohammad Khan's village, he was stopped by the police.

He was told that some people who had gathered there were not letting the vehicles move.

“Then I was taken in a police vehicle which was attacked with stones. They tried to murder me but I escaped.

“My personal vehicle and other vehicles were attacked with stones. Four to five cars were damaged. Many of our people were injured,” he said.

The MLA alleged that it was complete hooliganism and he is glad that police have registered a case.

“I hope the adminstration and police will act soon and the culprits will be booked. They were the relatives of my opponent only and not the common villagers,” Khan added.

BJP leader Faqir Mohammad Khan's son Aijaz Ahmad said whatever happened is condemnable.

“But, it was the NC workers who provoked the clash. They provoked the BJP supporters in front of their houses and shops and used inflammatory language.

“They also pelted stones on our houses and abused women folk. Then clashes took place and I hold Nazir Khan and his party or hooligans responsible for it,” he said.

Ahmad, who is also a District Development Council (DDC) member, appealed to the BJP high command to intervene.

“I urge the LG (Lt Governor) administration to put a stop to it and provide security to the people in Gurez-Tulail as they feel insecure,” he said.