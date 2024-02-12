CAPF constable exam being conducted in 13 Regional Languages for first time

New Delhi, Feb 11: For the first time, the constable recruitment examination in the Central Armed Police Forces such as the CRPF, BSF and CISF will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English.

The examination are being conducted from February 10-March 7 and around 48 lakh candidates are appearing in 128 cities across the country, according to an official statement.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English from January 1, 2024.

This “historic decision” has been taken on the initiative of the home minister to increase the participation of local youths in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages, it said.

In addition to Hindi and English, the question papers will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages: Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi, Manipuri and Konkani.

Constable examination is one of the flagship recruitment tests conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country.

The MHA and Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate the conduct of the examination in the 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Accordingly, the SSC has issued notification in this regard.

The decision will result in lakhs of youth taking part in the examination in their mother tongue or regional language and improve their selection prospects.

As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among the candidates in the entire country and everyone will get an equal opportunity for employment.

With this initiative of the central government, the youths across the country, have got a golden opportunity to participate in the constable (GD) examination in the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the SSC in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the nation, the statement said.