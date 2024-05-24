Can Vitamin E Capsules Improve Skin, Hair, and Eye Health? Insights from an Expert

Vitamin E capsules are praised for their skin, hair and eye benefits. But how effective are they? Dermatologist shares insights on this popular supplement.

The search for the next game-changer in the pursuit of healthy, strong hair led to the utilisation of vitamin E for improving hair and skin health. Vitamin E capsules have long been hailed as a powerful remedy for a variety of beauty and health issues, from enhancing skin radiance to promoting hair growth and improving eye health. With numerous claims about their benefits, it can be challenging to discern fact from fiction. Let's delve into the science behind vitamin E, its potential advantages, and any drawbacks you should be aware of before incorporating these capsules into your beauty and health routine.

What is vitamin E?

“Vitamin E, also known as alpha-tocopherol, is a fat-soluble vitamin noted for its powerful antioxidant qualities, which play an important role in preventing free radical damage and protecting the body's cells. Beyond its antioxidant properties, Vitamin E is essential for maintaining skin health, notably by retaining the natural lipids beneath the skin's surface, which prevents the appearance of fine lines and delays the indications of ageing with continuous use,” says Dr. Madhu Chopra, MBBS, DORL, Cosmetologist and Managing Director of Studio Aesthetique, Mumbai.

Benefits of vitamin E for skin health

Dr. Madhu further shared with HT Lifestyle, “When you consume Vitamin E, its antioxidant qualities diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, battle oxidative stress, a major cause of premature ageing, and promote a more radiant and youthful skin. Furthermore, Vitamin E actively participates in collagen synthesis, which strengthens the protein responsible for skin structure, elasticity, and firmness, adding to its anti-ageing qualities.”

Benefits of vitamin E for hair health

Talking about hair health, Dr. Madhu said, “Vitamin E's antioxidant properties have a positive impact on hair care, promoting damage-free, lustrous locks while preventing hair loss and aiding rapid repair of damaged strands. Vitamin E promotes hair growth by reducing oxidative stress and protecting hair follicles from free radical damage, creating an ideal environment for strong hair growth.”

“Notably, Vitamin E's antioxidant qualities promote blood circulation throughout the body and scalp, strengthening hair strands from root to tip. Additionally, Vitamin E helps to restore dry, damaged hair follicles, promoting the creation of tough, healthy hair. However, pure Vitamin E may cause irritation, thus direct application is advised with caution. To optimise its benefits while reducing the risk of irritation, dilute Vitamin E with a moisturiser or coconut oil before application. Consistency in usage is essential for best outcomes,” concludes Dr. Madhu.