Can saffron priced at Rs 3 lakh per kg solve all your skincare problems?

By
Northlines
-
  • Saffron, derived from Crocus sativus flowers, is one of the most expensive spices in the due to the large number of flowers required to produce a small amount.
  • Experts say saffron can benefit all skin types due to its skin brightening, acne-fighting and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps nourish, balance moisture and oil levels in dry, sensitive and acne-prone skin.
  • Studies show saffron contains high levels of antioxidants like crocin and safranal that may protect against UV damage, reduce inflammation and aid wound healing.
  • Specific skincare benefits of saffron include being antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, helping lighten skin tone and diminish pigmentation and dark spots.
  • Dried saffron threads and saffron oil differ in extraction process and potency. Oil is more concentrated for deep absorption while dried form offers gradual long-term benefits.
  • Saffron can be safely added to homemade face masks, serums, oils using small amounts along with other ingredients like yogurt, honey, rose water etc. to boost their benefits.
  • While expensive, saffron offers several skin benefits. More affordable alternatives like turmeric and liquorice root provide similar brightening and anti-inflammatory effects.
  • One should do a patch test before use and saffron may not be suitable during pregnancy or for those with pollen allergies. Used correctly, it can solve several skincare woes.

