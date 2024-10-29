Can saffron priced at Rs 3 lakh per kg solve all your skincare problems?

- Saffron, derived from Crocus sativus flowers, is one of the most expensive spices in the world due to the large number of flowers required to produce a small amount.
- Experts say saffron can benefit all skin types due to its skin brightening, acne-fighting and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps nourish, balance moisture and oil levels in dry, sensitive and acne-prone skin.
- Studies show saffron contains high levels of antioxidants like crocin and safranal that may protect against UV damage, reduce inflammation and aid wound healing.
- Specific skincare benefits of saffron include being antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, helping lighten skin tone and diminish pigmentation and dark spots.
- Dried saffron threads and saffron oil differ in extraction process and potency. Oil is more concentrated for deep absorption while dried form offers gradual long-term benefits.
- Saffron can be safely added to homemade face masks, serums, oils using small amounts along with other ingredients like yogurt, honey, rose water etc. to boost their benefits.
- While expensive, saffron offers several skin benefits. More affordable alternatives like turmeric and liquorice root provide similar brightening and anti-inflammatory effects.
- One should do a patch test before use and saffron may not be suitable during pregnancy or for those with pollen allergies. Used correctly, it can solve several skincare woes.
