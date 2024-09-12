back to top
Search
    EditorialCan Popular Govt Will Act As Welfare State
    Editorial

    Can Popular Govt Will Act As Welfare State

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The announcement of the Assembly polls has been welcomed by one and all with the most excited lot being the political class of and because today most of the political representatives are expecting to be part of the first Assembly of the newly carved out UT of J&K.

    As things have become clear that on October 8, the nomenclature of the new government will take shape but the big question right now is whether a freely and fairly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir will act as a true welfare state or the complexities and diverse political thoughts reaching the Assembly would play a spoilsport like the cases in the past when coalitions witnessed wedges and cracks and finally broke into pieces leaving the people to the utter state of misery and helplessness.

    At this time, there is one more contentious entity in fray viz JeI, the political patch work after the elections could become more complex and it is difficult to see what is going to happen in the second week of October, after the results become public on October 8. What is to be seen is the construction of the government because at this stage drawing the lines is quite difficult because alliance and political parties are facing tough times while satisfying their leaderships especially on the issue of distribution of tickets. This chaos will definitely affect the results of the parties contesting elections and therefore the government which will take final shape in October will only tell about the future course of J&K.

    The major concerns for the UT are economic instability, security lapses, and mis-governance, and therefore it is necessary that the people should show faith in one party or a single group because hung Assembly's life in J&K is very unpredictable and of course the path is also difficult. For sure, public trust in the electoral process and governance needs to be rejuvenated in J&K. The things would become clear only after the formation of the government as its structure will determine whether it can genuinely represent the people's aspirations or act as a time pass alternative.

    All said and done, it is only when the new  government will prioritize welfare over and implement reforms with transparency and accountability the real transformation could occur, till then those who are well wishers of the UT and the country can wait with their fingers crossed and keep hopes high.

     

     

     

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rahul Gandhi has a habit of courting known anti-national elements abroad
    Next article
    India to drive 20 pc of global economic growth in next decade: Kant
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rescue Govt Contractors

    Northlines Northlines -
    For sure, the government contractor fraternity in J&K must...

    Strengthen security along Train Tracks

    Northlines Northlines -
    Taking into consideration the two cases of attempts to...

    JCCI’s Argument Reasonable

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the delegation of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and...

    Stakeholders’ Consensus Must

    Northlines Northlines -
    Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian Customers Looking Out for Online Festive Shopping; Majority (73%) Believe...

    PM e-drive scheme to aid in faster adoption of EVs: M&M,...

    India to drive 20 pc of global economic growth in next...