    Health

    Can Mass Meditation Really Reduce Wars and Conflict by Creating 'Field Effects' of Calm?

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    While conflicts continue to flare up around the , researchers believe they have found a rarely discussed approach to resolving disagreements – collective meditation. New studies indicate that when large groups meditate with shared intentions, it can have measurable impacts on reducing violence and fostering harmony.

    Scientists monitoring political instability and civil unrest have observed noticeable drops in conflict and hostility correlate with mass meditation events. One study reviewed data on wars, terrorist attacks and other crises in dozens of nations over decades. It found sharp dips in serious incidents during windows where hundreds of thousands participated in synchronized global meditations for peace.

    How might this work? Some theories point to the physiological effects of meditation. Practices like mindfulness and mantra repetition trigger the body's relaxation response, lowering stress levels. When many people experience inner calm together, it's believed resonant effects radiate outward socially and politically. On top of individual well-being, collective meditation may generate positive “field effects” that ease tensions between opposing factions on a societal scale.

    Rather than hoping violence will stop through diplomacy alone, coordinated group meditation presents a little discussed wellness-based approach. As conflicts continue to divide cultures and regions, making time each day for peaceful mindfulness – whether alone or en masse – provides a potentially impactful path towards stability and human understanding. With ongoing stresses inflaming global situations, further on meditation's role in resolution processes could uncover simple yet powerful solutions.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

