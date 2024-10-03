back to top
    Cabinet approves productivity linked bonus worth Rs 2,028 cr for railway employees

    NEW DELHI, Oct 3: The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved payment of productivity linked bonus of 78 days for Rs 2028.57 crore to over 11.72 lakh railway employees, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
    The amount will be paid to various categories of Railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsman, ministerial staff and other Group XC staff, an official statement said later.
    The payment of productivity linked bonus acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

