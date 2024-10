Business cycle funds deliver up to 56 pc returns in last 1-year to outperform broader market

NEW DELHI: Business cycle mutual funds have been gaining traction in the investment landscape, delivering robust returns of 32-56 per cent over the past year, with schemes from HSBC, Mahindra Manulife, and Quant generating returns exceeding 50 per cent.

These top three funds have substantially outperformed the Nifty 500 TRI index, which delivered 35.11 per cent returns over the same period, according to the industry data.

Currently, the market hosts only 16 business cycle funds, with just three completing a three-year tenure. The category's assets under management (AUM) have surged to Rs 37,487 crore, more than doubling from Rs 17,238 crore in September 2021. This stellar growth suggests the rising investor interest in these funds, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO, Anand Rathi Wealth, said.

Business cycle mutual funds try to identify the economic cycle and then pick stocks from sectors that could do well in the respective market conditions.

These funds operate by rotating investments across sectors based on the economy's different phases — recession, early recovery, mid-cycle growth, and late-cycle slowdown.

For instance, during a recessionary phase, defensive sectors like utilities and pharmaceuticals tend to perform well. In contrast, sectors such as automobiles, financials, and infrastructure see gains in the early recovery phase. This strategic sector rotation has paid off handsomely for investors.

Of the 16 business cycle funds currently available, 10 MFs have a track record of over a year, and all but one have outperformed the Nifty 500 TRI over the past 12 months. These 10 funds have given an average return of 42 per cent, according to industry data.

In the past one-year (till October 17), HSBC Business Cycles Fund has delivered an impressive 56.3 per cent return, closely followed by Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund at 56.17 per cent and Quant Business Cycle Fund at 50.8 per cent.

These three funds have outpaced the benchmark by 15-21 percentage points, delivering robust gains despite economic volatility.

Other performers include Baroda BNP Paribas Business Cycle Fund, which posted a 44.58 per cent return over the past year, followed by ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund (42.27 per cent), Tata Business Cycle Fund (41.26 per cent), Kotak Business Cycle Fund (40.03 per cent), Axis Business Cycles Fund (39.02 per cent), Aditya Birla Sun Life Business Cycle Fund (36.33 per cent), and HDFC Business Cycle Fund (31.97 per cent).