Budget 2024-25 expected to place increased focus on skill development programs and initiatives

The Union Budget for 2024-25 is set to prioritize building vocational skills across wide segments of the population. Having completed its tenure, the new government recognizes the importance of empowering youth with skills to find suitable jobs or start their own ventures.

Over the past few years, technical institutes, universities and training programs have incorporated various recommendations from the National Education Policy. Initiatives like introducing vocational courses in schools as well as integrating skill development into higher education aim to create multiple entry and exit points for vocational learning.

It is expected that flagship programs such as Skill India will receive increased allocations to scale up training opportunities. Funding for Industrial Training Institutes and apprenticeship schemes is also likely to see a boost to enhance on-the-job learning. States may get larger transfers to implement centrally-sponsored skill development projects on the ground.

With emerging technologies disrupting several occupations, new courses matching industry 4.0 requirements could also be prioritized. This will help equip the workforce with future-ready abilities. Given India's young population, targeted skill training can maximize their potential both within the country as well as for global jobs.

With its massive scale and population, building a robust skilling framework remains crucial for India. The upcoming Budget stands poised to reinforce ongoing efforts through strategic investments that impact a wide skill base. This will be important to sustain the momentum in leveraging our demographic dividend for economic growth and social progress.