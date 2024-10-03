back to top
Search
    EducationBTEUP Result 2024 announced: Here's how to check your marks online at...
    EducationLatest NewsTrending

    BTEUP Result 2024 announced: Here’s how to check your marks online at bteup.ac.in

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Board of Technical Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the result for the odd semester examinations held in December 2023. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their scores on the official BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in.

    To view the BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2024, students need to follow these simple steps:

    Visit the BTEUP website bteup.ac.in and look for the ‘Result' section.
    Select the course and exam – in this case it will be ‘Odd Semester December 2023'.
    Enter the registration number and date of birth.
    Click on the ‘Search' button to access the result.

    The digitally signed marksheet can be downloaded in PDF format for future reference. Students are advised to keep a copy of the results safely.

    The BTEUP Odd Semester exams were conducted in the months of December 2023 for various diploma courses including Tool & Die Making and Pharmacy. Around 2 lakh students appeared in these exams held across examination centers in Uttar Pradesh.

    If any student finds a discrepancy in the scores, they can apply for re-evaluation/scrutiny by paying the requisite fee. The application window for re-evaluation will remain open on the BTEUP website for a brief period.

    This announcement brings relief and closure for diploma students who have been waiting anxiously for their BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2024. Best wishes to all for their further studies and career goals.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    AI Coding Startup Raises Half a Billion in Funding
    Next article
    LA Designates GAD As Nodal Deptt For Coordinating With New Districts Committee
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    BJP Poised to Emerge as Single Largest Party in J&K on Oct 8: BJP Chief Ravinder Raina

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Oct 3: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder...

    Lt Gen Ghai Underlines Maintaining Peace in Kashmir as Top Security Concern

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Oct 3: General officer Commanding (GoC) of army’s...

    63.88% turnout recorded in J&K Assembly elections, says EC

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Oct 3: Voter turnout of 69.69 per...

    Sonam Wangchuk released, prohibitory orders withdrawn: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to HC

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Oct 3: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP Poised to Emerge as Single Largest Party in J&K on...

    Lt Gen Ghai Underlines Maintaining Peace in Kashmir as Top Security...

    63.88% turnout recorded in J&K Assembly elections, says EC