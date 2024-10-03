BTEUP Result 2024 announced: Here’s how to check your marks online at bteup.ac.in

The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has declared the result for the odd semester examinations held in December 2023. Students who appeared for these exams can now check their scores on the official BTEUP website at bteup.ac.in.

To view the BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2024, students need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the BTEUP website bteup.ac.in and look for the ‘Result' section.

Select the course and exam – in this case it will be ‘Odd Semester December 2023'.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on the ‘Search' button to access the result.

The digitally signed marksheet can be downloaded in PDF format for future reference. Students are advised to keep a copy of the results safely.

The BTEUP Odd Semester exams were conducted in the months of December 2023 for various diploma courses including Tool & Die Making and Pharmacy. Around 2 lakh students appeared in these exams held across examination centers in Uttar Pradesh.

If any student finds a discrepancy in the scores, they can apply for re-evaluation/scrutiny by paying the requisite fee. The application window for re-evaluation will remain open on the BTEUP website for a brief period.

This announcement brings relief and closure for diploma students who have been waiting anxiously for their BTEUP Odd Semester Result 2024. Best wishes to all for their further studies and career goals.