    BSF Special DG Reviews Security Situation Along IB In Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 2: Border Security Force Special Director Y B Khurania on Friday arrived for a two-day visit to the  Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation in the region.

    The meeting took place in the wake of the perceived threat of cross-border infiltration along the Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.
    Khurania was received by Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector General D K Boora and other senior officers of the Jammu frontier.
    Boora provided a detailed presentation to Khurania, covering all critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB in Jammu.
    Khurania chaired a security review meeting attended by the IG BSF  Jammu, IG BSF , and senior officers of the Jammu frontier, during which the situation was thoroughly reviewed.

    The meeting focused on the security situation in the  Jammu region.
    During his visit, Khurania interacted with the jawans and praised them for their dedication and professionalism in performing their duties.

    PM Narendra Modi Urges Governors To Be An Effective Bridge Between Centre-State
