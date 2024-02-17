BSF recovers one packet of suspected heroin in Punjab’s Amritsar

Agencies

Amritsar, Feb 17: Border Security Force recovered one packet of suspected heroin of gross weight, approximately 440 g, in Punjab's Amritsar district on Saturday, said officials.

BSF troops immediately launched an extensive search operation after receiving information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Amritsar district.

During the search, at about 8:50 am, the vigilant troops of BSF successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin.

The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape. This recovery took place in a farming field ahead of the border fence adjacent to Bharopal Village in Amritsar District, officials added.

A piece of reliable information combined with the diligent efforts of BSF troops once again resulted in the successful foiling of the nefarious attempt of the narco-syndicate to pump in the contraband substance into India from across the border.