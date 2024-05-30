back to top
Search
JammuBSF opens fire on Pak drone near LoC in Poonch
JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

BSF opens fire on Pak drone near LoC in Poonch

By: Northlines

Date:

Tawi, May 29: The Border Security Force personnel fired several rounds to shoot down a suspected Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, officials said on Wednesday.

The drone activity from across the border was picked up by the alert border guards in Khanetar garrison at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the officials said.

They said the troops fired over three dozen rounds on the drone to bring it down.

An alert was sounded and the whole area was put under strict cordon, the officials said, adding that a massive search operation was launched this morning to sanitise the area.

The Jammu and Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh to anyone informing about a drone flown from across the border with a purpose to drop weapons and narcotics, leading to the recovery of the material.

Previous article
Fire engulfs forest area in Udhampur
Next article
Power Curtailment schedule withdrawn JPDCL assures 24×7 power in Smart Metered areas
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

17 points identified for urgent repairs along Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 29: At least 17 vulnerable points...

JKSTD initiates special drive against fake claims of ITC

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu Tawi, May 29:  Jammu and Kashmir State Taxes...

Two die, three rescued as portion of well collapses in Kupwara

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 29: Two persons died while three were...

Police attaches properties worth crores of drug peddlers

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 29: In a significant crackdown on drug...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

17 points identified for urgent repairs along Jammu-Srinagar Highway

JKSTD initiates special drive against fake claims of ITC

Two die, three rescued as portion of well collapses in Kupwara