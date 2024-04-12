Search
BSF DG Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Force Along LoC In Kashmir

SRINAGAR, April 12: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of Force along Line of Control (LoC) in .
The DG applauded the Force for their commitment despite the extreme conditions and terrain.

“Nitin Agrawal, DG BSF, visited the forward area of the Srinagar sector #LoC and reviewed the operational preparedness of the unit deployed. DG also motivated the troops & applauded them for their commitment despite the extreme weather conditions & terrain,” BSF, Kashmir posted on X.
BSF Inspector General (Kashmir Frontier) Ashok Yadav accompanied the DG BSF during the LoC visit.
Yadav had recently said chances of infiltration will increase during important events like the upcoming general elections. However, he had said security forces were alert and capable enough to foil any such bids.
Last week, two unidentified militants were killed by security forces in Uri sector of Baramulla district while foiling the first infiltration bid of 2024 from across the border. A day later, the Army said the infiltration bid in Uri was aimed at disturbing the peace and election process in Kashmir.

