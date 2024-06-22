British Banking Brothers Appeal 5 Month Jail Term From Swiss Court

Banking Heirs Appeal Controversial Court Sentence

The wealthy British industrialist brothers Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja have filed an appeal against a recent judgement from a Swiss court that sentenced them to five months in prison. The Hinduja family, well known for their diverse business holdings across sectors like banking, energy and healthcare, expressed dismay at the jail term ruling and maintained their innocence.

Court documents show the brothers were convicted earlier this month for allegedly facilitating illegal cash withdrawals worth millions from a Swiss bank branch a decade ago. However, their legal team says the charges are baseless and they simply acted on the bank's advice at the time for an international money transfer. The Hindujas have denied any wrongdoing or intent to evade regulatory norms.

In the appeal, their lawyers have argued the jail sentence is disproportionate and not justified by the facts of the case. They highlighted the brothers' otherwise clean records and reputation as upstanding corporate leaders. The appeal raises questions around the legal process and demands a fair review of evidence. A verdict is awaited from the higher court which will examine whether due process was followed in the controversial five month imprisonment order.