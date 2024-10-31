Brigade Hotel Ventures files draft papers to raise Rs 900-cr via IPO

NL Corresspondent

Jammu: Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd, owner and developer of hotels in South India, has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 481 crore will go towards payment of debt, Rs 412 crore will be allocated to the company and Rs 69 crore to its material subsidiary, SRP Prosperita Hotel Ventures Ltd.

Additionally, Rs 107.52 crore will be used to purchase an undivided share of land from the Promoter, BEL, and the remaining funds will support acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes. The company may raise up to Rs 180 crore through a Pre-IPO Placement. If the placement is undertaken, the issue size will be reduced.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL), which is one of the leading Indian real estate developers in India.

BEL entered the hospitality business in 2004, with the development of its first hotel — Grand Mercure Bangalore, which commenced operations in 2009.

The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kochi (Kerala), Mysuru (Karnataka) and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers to the issue.