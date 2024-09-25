back to top
    Breaking New Paths: Urmila Matondkar Files for Divorce from Mohsin Akhtar Mir

    Indian cinema has witnessed the ending of another celebrity marriage, as revered actress Urmila Matondkar parts ways legally from husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir after eight years together. According to sources close to the couple, Urmila has initiated divorce proceedings in court, bringing closure to their relationship.

    While the specific reasons for the divorce are yet unknown, it is reported that an amicable resolution was not found. Urmila and Mohsin had tied the knot in 2016 in an intimate ceremony amongst loved ones in Mumbai. They first connected years prior at a family wedding, embarking on a romance that led to marital bliss for a period.

    Over her illustrious career spanning decades, Urmila has enthralled audiences with memorable performances in hit films like Rangeela, Satya, and Judaai. Taking a step back from cinema in recent times, she was last seen on screen in the 2014 Marathi film Ajoba and made a special appearance in the 2018 song Bewafa Beauty.

    Mohsin has also dabbled in the industry, with appearances in projects such as It's A Man's and Luck By Chance. As Urmila moves forward in her personal and professional journey, fans wish her the very best during this transitional phase. While the end of their marriage is unfortunate, both will no doubt continue impacting their respective fields greatly.

