back to top
Search
    JammuBorders fully secure; will not allow terrorists to disturb polls in J&K:...
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Borders fully secure; will not allow terrorists to disturb polls in J&K: BSF

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sep 10: Counter-infiltration measures have been put in place along the borders to ensure that terrorists don't infiltrate and disturb the assembly elections in Jammu and , a top BSF officer said on Tuesday.

    Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF), Jammu frontier, D K Boora was speaking to reporters in Bhaderwah area of Doda district which along with six other districts covering a total of 24 assembly segments in south Kashmir and Chenab valley region of Jammu is going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

    “The borders are completely secure as the BSF in coordination with sister agencies, including police, have taken all necessary counter-infiltration measures. I want to assure everyone that no such activity (infiltration of terrorists from across the border) will be allowed during the election process,” the BSF officer said.

    He said the BSF is capable of dealing with any situation and will play its role in ensuring the conduct of free and fair elections.

    “The BSF is an able force and you will find our troops deployed more in difficult terrain as they are capable of dealing with any type of situation and do their job bravely. The BSF is deployed here (in Chenab valley) for safe conduct of the elections,” Boora said.

    Referring to recent terror incidents in Doda and Kishtwar districts, the BSF officer said the commanders on the ground are aware of some incidents and are conducting their activities in a tactical way to sanitise the whole area, and “I am hopeful that no untoward incident will happen during elections”.

    Earlier, the BSF IG reviewed election security at a meeting with 20 commanding officers of the force whose units are deployed across all the three districts, informing that traces of militancy were found in this area in the recent past.

    “They (terrorists) are not in large numbers but since the area has vast forest cover, they are getting an opportunity to survive,” he said, asking his men to be alert and foil any nefarious design of the terrorists.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    IAF Officer faces rape charges by female Flying Officer
    Next article
    Was scared to go to Dal Lake, Lal Chowk in Srinagar: Shinde
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Banned Jamaat in poll fray after decades, aims to defeat CPM’s Tarigami in Kulgam

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 11: "Our garden is desolate without Kashmiri...

    BSF trooper injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sep 11: A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel...

    Assembly Polls: PM Modi among star campaigner in Phase-3

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the star...

    JKCA Case: ED plea in Srinagar Court seeking addition of fresh charges against Farooq Abdullah

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR: The Enforcement Directorate has filed an application before...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Banned Jamaat in poll fray after decades, aims to defeat CPM’s...

    As 2 meet for 1st time, Kamala takes charge, puts Trump...

    BSF trooper injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu