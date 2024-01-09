Book review of “Canary’s Voice” by Shafkat Aziz Hajam

RAYEES AHMAD KUMAR

Shafkat Aziz Hajam hailing from the north Kashmir's border district of Kupwara is a noted poet of international repute as his poetry items are often carried by esteemed magazines and anthologies of global reputation. Whenever any poetry competition is held at national or international level or poems are invited for submission in anthologies, Shafkat's poems most often get a chance to be featured. Not only this Shafkat participates in poetry recitation events too on varied global level plateforms. Be it Haiku, Limirick, Odes or simple poems, Shafkat's poetic prowess is acclaimed by literary circles. On social media plateforms one can feel his poems being recited by children from Asian, African and even European countries. Tens of his poems have already been translated into many living languages of the globe which reflects the impact of his skill and thought. He is an avid poetry writer and has a couple of poetry collections to his credit. Presently his masterpiece poetry collection which is under my review is “Canary's Voice” published by Wular Publishing House Anantnag. This collection spread over 84 pages mostly unfold children's Islamic poems. It contains 72 Islamic poems for children. It is pertinent to mention here that Shafkat mostly writes children's literature especially poems about our little chaps. The cover page of this beautiful collection is adorably designed to lure poetry lovers. In the foreword of this book Dr Zainul Hussain of Azad Narang Inter-College Bareilly UP writes “Shafkat Aziz Hajam from Kashmir (India), has made a tremendous effort with two magnificent inking prowess in writing a collection of rhymes (most of which are Islamic). Dr Fizza Younis from Pakistan has written a detailed account titled “the words of appreciation” about this collection. She writes “Although I don't know Shafkat Aziz Hajam on a personal level ,I know him from his work .And nothing speaks more about a person than the words they write from their heart”. Hamida Foud, poetess and English language teacher from Egypt writes in “Words of Encouragement”- In some poems the Poet emphasizes the value of time. He deals with the blessings of Allah's mercy. He reveals how we can enjoy our lives when we are keen on satisfying Allah so that we become happy and get peace of mind”. The poetic prowess of Shafkat gets unfolded in the book with it's first poem appearing on page 13, about remembering our Allah in times of joy, sorrow and everytime and everywhere we go. He goes on with mini-Islamic poems like Allah is one and I am a Muslim. He uses simplest of his vocabulary just to aim at developing an affection and love for understanding Islamic concepts among the little children through his poetry. These micro-poems are so nicely composed that our children easily comprehend the message stored in them. Allah hates liers, Ask only Allah and A true Muslim are some of the poems found in the book which are artistically woven reflecting religious bent of the author. O Allah for Hajj and My dear teacher like many other poems of the book, help in inculcating moral values among the little school going children or those still enjoying the mother's sweet lap at home. Hate the Shaytan and Come to Masjid like poems would surely help our children to develop a love for offering prayers in Mosque and hate devil and devilish acts. Fear Allah and Shower upon me your Mercy poems are in the form of a morning prayer composed by author which children can sing during their morning assembly. When Allah wishes, is another one making children believe that Rain, grain, snow and wind can be there only if Allah wishes and even a tiny straw can't change it's position without being ordered by one omnipotent. O Allah I have no Words, is a poem in which author has expressed his gratitude to Allah in the language of a child who keeps us away from committing sins, feeds us and shows us the right path. O dear Allah you know, in this one Shafkat has made a reflection of child's innocence who never harms or hurts anyone, never does anything wrong nor hates any soul. Get up early Every day and A good student I am, poems are in the form of moral lessons for children who after waking up early in the morning would make ablution followed by a prayer to Allah. If I where a bird, this one takes our children to the world of birds who sing different melodious songs early in the morning in nearby gardens and on tall trees, move anywhere they like across fields and even borders not restricted by the laws of land and enjoying fully in the world of absolute freedom. This all is impossible for us being humans and living on the same planet but following the rules and laws. Singing Birds and O dear Butterfly, have successfully expressed the emotions of a child who possess inherent love for birds and flying moths like butterfly. O dear Rainbow, children express a special kind of joy and are somewhat thrilled to watch a Rainbow soon after the rain showers over the sky. They immediately move out of their homes to have a first glimpse of this seven-coloured head and tail-less natural phenomena. In a child's language author has skillfully crafted this one on page 66. Let's end Strife and Read the Holy Quran, like poems can potentially remove animal instincts among children and make them responsible and civilized future citizens of the country, as ending strifes and reading the global message of peace and tranquility is the foundational principle of all religions of the world. O dear Teacher and Come to School, engraves in the minds of little children the role played by teachers in moulding and shaping students and schools as the seats of learning and transformation. I am a Princess and I am a Prince, reflect the aspirations of four years boy and girl found in this poetry collection. In the literary landscape of valley Shafkat Aziz Hajam stands tall for being a widely published and anthologized young poet who has received applauds and appreciation from all quarters since he embarked on literary Odyssey. He has a unique style of expressing his emotions through his thoughts and inking them through poetry. I wish him all the best ahead and I hope if he relentlessly carries his work farward and through perseverance he can touch the skies in literary world

The Writer is a columnist hailing from Qazigund Kashmir.