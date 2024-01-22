Book On Ayodhya, Metal ‘Diya’: Gifts For Temple Ceremony Guests

AYODHYA, Jan 22: A book on Ayodhya, a metal ‘diya’, a special ‘mala’ and a scarf bearing the name of Lord Ram are among the items that have been gifted to the guests who attended the consecration ceremony at the temple here on Monday.

The gifts were in a bag that had a striking graphic image of the new temple and of Lord Ram in a very young avatar.

The new idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the newly constructed temple here amid grand celebrations in the town, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the rituals. (Agencies)