Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Guru Randhawa spotted in Europe
Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Guru Randhawa spotted in Europe

Two of 's rising stars were recently spotted enjoying a romantic weekend getaway in Europe. Janhvi Kapoor, who was last seen in the hit drama ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', shared on social media from her travels with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The loved-up couple joined several other celebrities for the pre-wedding celebrations of prominent industrialist Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Janhvi posted pictures enjoying scenic locales while exploring different cities hand-in-hand with Shikhar. She thanked her friends for an unforgettable weekend filled with love and memories. The actor also gave fans glimpses of her latest movie receiving a warm reception in theatres overseas. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, has crossed the 20 crore mark at the box office aided by positive word-of-mouth.

Not only the young couple but numerous other stars attended the luxurious cruise hosting the lavish pre-wedding festivities. Famed musician Guru Randhawa shared a photo posing alongside internationally acclaimed rapper Pitbull after performing together at the extravagant bash. Randhawa expressed his delight in sharing the stage with the chartbuster artist. Reports mention several other celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan also joined the pre-wedding celebrations. renowned singers Katy Perry and Backstreet Boys reportedly entertained the august attendees.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will unite in holy matrimony on July 12th in Mumbai. Fans are excited to see which other big names from Bollywood will grace the anticipated wedding festivities of the industrial magnate's son.

Major Indian banks issue over 1000 alerts against absconding loan defaulters in last 5 years
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Bow to Defeat in LS Polls: J&K’s Leading Politicians Admit Losses
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

