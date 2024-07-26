back to top
Search
    EntertainmentBollywood Royalty Raise Designer Profile at India Couture Week
    Entertainment

    Bollywood Royalty Raise Designer Profile at India Couture Week

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Beauties Steal the Show on Day 2 of Couture Week

    The second day of the prestigious India Couture Week was dominated by dazzling displays from top designers as well as dazzling appearances from coveted Bollywood starlets. Two of the most highly anticipated showcases were presented by renowned creative talents Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and iconoclast Suneet Varma, who both unveiled alluring new collections.

    For her latest outing dubbed “ of Eternity”, Jajodia took inspiration from the timeless opulence and intricate beauty found in iconic French architecture. Her designs beautifully captured the lavish elegance and delicate lace patterns prominent in landmarks like Versailles. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Jacqueline Fernandez both enthralled audiences as they gracefully glided down the runway. Kapoor Sahni strolled in a graceful ivory lehenga adorned with embroidery and pearls. Fernandez stole the hearts of onlookers in a captivating black lace gown accented with diamonds.

    Varma also showcased his “Nazm” collection, imbuing traditional Indian embroidery techniques with modern flair. Drawing from various regions' rich decorative art heritage, the pieces juxtaposed opulent gold and ivory hues. The ethereal runway was transformed into an enchanting white forest, amplifying the mystical air surrounding Varma's vision.

    Both leading ladies lit up the event with their elegant appearances and supported the designers' celebration of Indian and artisanal craftsmanship. Couture Week continues captivating audiences with its breathtaking amalgamation of high fashion and Bollywood glamour.

    Previous article
    Actor questions producer over increasing star salaries debacle in Bollywood
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Actor questions producer over increasing star salaries debacle in Bollywood

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor questions production house over inflated star salaries Two heavyweight...

    Prabhas’ sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD crosses Rs 1100 crore worldwide box office collection mark

    Northlines Northlines -
    "Prabhas' Sci-fi Epic Surpasses Rs 1100 Crore Mark Worldwide" Prabhas'...

    ‘Swashbuckling Smash Hit’ – Reynolds and Jackman duo a laugh riot in Deadpool and Wolverine movie review

    Northlines Northlines -
    The highly anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool and Wolverine has...

    Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appointed IFFI festival director

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 25: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Actor questions producer over increasing star salaries debacle in Bollywood

    Jasprit Bumrah hints at captaincy ambitions while challenging the myth around...

    International paragliding pilots to converge in Himachal’s Kangra for World Cup...