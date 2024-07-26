Bollywood Royalty Raise Designer Profile at India Couture Week

Bollywood Beauties Steal the Show on Day 2 of India Couture Week

The second day of the prestigious India Couture Week was dominated by dazzling displays from top designers as well as dazzling appearances from coveted Bollywood starlets. Two of the most highly anticipated showcases were presented by renowned creative talents Roseroom by Isha Jajodia and iconoclast Suneet Varma, who both unveiled alluring new collections.

For her latest outing dubbed “Art of Eternity”, Jajodia took inspiration from the timeless opulence and intricate beauty found in iconic French architecture. Her designs beautifully captured the lavish elegance and delicate lace patterns prominent in landmarks like Versailles. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Jacqueline Fernandez both enthralled audiences as they gracefully glided down the runway. Kapoor Sahni strolled in a graceful ivory lehenga adorned with embroidery and pearls. Fernandez stole the hearts of onlookers in a captivating black lace gown accented with diamonds.

Varma also showcased his “Nazm” collection, imbuing traditional Indian embroidery techniques with modern flair. Drawing from various regions' rich decorative art heritage, the pieces juxtaposed opulent gold and ivory hues. The ethereal runway was transformed into an enchanting white forest, amplifying the mystical air surrounding Varma's vision.

Both leading ladies lit up the event with their elegant appearances and supported the designers' celebration of Indian culture and artisanal craftsmanship. Couture Week continues captivating audiences with its breathtaking amalgamation of high fashion and Bollywood glamour.