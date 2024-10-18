Body of Bihar resident found in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 18: The body of a non-local man was found in the Wandana Malhora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

A senior police officer told that locals spotted the body and retrieved it.

The police arrived at the scene, and the body was moved to a hospital for medico-legal procedures.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Chouhan, a resident of Bihar.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident.