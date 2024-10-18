back to top
    Jammu KashmirBody of Bihar resident found in J&K's Shopian
    Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

    Body of Bihar resident found in J&K’s Shopian

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 18: The body of a non-local man was found in the Wandana Malhora area of South 's Shopian district on Friday.
    A senior police officer told that locals spotted the body and retrieved it.
    The police arrived at the scene, and the body was moved to a hospital for medico-legal procedures.
    The deceased has been identified as Ashok Chouhan, a resident of Bihar.
    Police have taken cognizance of the incident.

    Mumbai traffic police receive threat message demanding Rs 5 Crore from Salman Khan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

