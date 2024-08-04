Body Language Expert Notes Prince Harry Appears Disengaged in Recent Interview with Wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry seems indifferent and disengaged during his latest televised conversation with wife Meghan Markle, according to observations from a renowned body language specialist.

In the much-publicized interview last month promoting the couple's new charitable foundation, the Duke of Sussex appears distracted and detached throughout the discussion. Renowned body language analyst Dr. Phillip Zimbardo notes that Harry avoids eye contact, fidgets frequently, and provides minimal participation in the exchange.

Zimbardo points to Harry looking away, tapping his fingers, and largely letting Meghan do the talking as signs that the royal may not be fully engaged or comfortable. He suggests Harry's body language conveys a sense of feeling bored or disinterested during the promotional discussion. Meghan, in contrast, maintains strong eye contact with the camera and viewer during her portions of the exchange.

The body language expert cautions that one short clip cannot determine the full state of any relationship. However, he notes Harry's behaviors stand in contrast to his usually lively and enthusiastic public appearances prior to distancing from royal duties. Some speculate the visible disengagement could relate to ongoing adjustment after major life changes or difficulties adapting to less familiar civilian roles outside the royal structure.

While the couple's goals of helping disadvantaged communities through their new Archewell Foundation are admirable, observations from this one interview highlight that Harry may still be progressing through transition beyond his royal obligations. Only time will fully reveal how fulfilled both partners find purpose and meaning in their evolving independent path.