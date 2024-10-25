Bluesky raises $15M in funding to enhance user experience on decentralized social network

Decentralized social media platform Bluesky has announced raising $15 million in a Series A funding round. This investment comes as the network continues to grow its user base and further develop a sustainable business model to support privacy-focused communities.

Founded with a vision of decentralizing social media, Bluesky has seen steady user growth since launching in 2023. Continued concerns over data privacy and content moderation on major platforms have drawn many new members to the indie network in recent months. Bluesky now hosts over 13 million registered accounts.

The Series A funding was led by digital asset firm Blockchain Capital. Other participants included Alumni Ventures, True Ventures, and Kubernetes co-creator Joe Beda. Bluesky CEO Jay Graber expressed enthusiasm about partnering with investors who share the company's goals of empowering users and protecting individual autonomy online.

Proceeds from the round will aid product development and safety operations at Bluesky. The team also plans to introduce optional subscription features without compromisingexperience equality. Graber stressed subscriptions will not privilege certain accounts or influence algorithmic exposure. All users will retain equal participation regardless of membership status.

Bluesky developer Paul Frazee echoed this stance, stating approaches like verified badges or post boosting tied to payments would undermine the network's integrity. The platform aims to establish a sustainable business model without creating hierarchical social dynamics or preferential treatment.

With secured capital and roadmap, Bluesky is well-positioned to refine its user-centric offering. By cultivating an open alternative focused on individual empowerment rather than behavioral influence, the startup hopes to reshape expectations for the social web. Continued growth and product evolution will guide Bluesky's long-term potential to transform online community platforms.