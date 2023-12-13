Black carbon reason behind melting of glaciers in Himalayas, says parliamentary panel

New Delhi, Dec 13 : An increase in black carbon in the Himalayas is said to be the major factor in the faster melting of glaciers and could impact rainfall patterns in the Himalayan region.



Black carbon is the sooty black material emitted from gas and diesel engines, coal-fired power plants, and other sources that burn fossil fuel.

In an Action Taken Report tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Water Resources said that though black carbon is stated to be a major reason behind the melting of glaciers, the Union government has neither conducted any research on the estimated loss of glaciers in the Himalayan region nor projected its loss in the nearby future which was crucial to managing the glaciers.



The Committee noted, “The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had not conducted studies on the estimated loss of glaciers between 1950 and 2020 and also not projected any estimate of loss by the year 2100 in the Himalayan region.”

It said the Union environment ministry had not conducted any study on warming of Himalayan glaciers. “Further, there was also no specific information available on stretches of the Himalayas where the danger of melting of glaciers and consequent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) are most severe,” the committee said.



In the light of incidents of landslides and glacial lake outbursts, it has recommended that the government should frame land regulations especially in areas which are prone to natural disasters.



Highlighting the lack of monitoring of glacial lakes and water bodies in the Himalayan region, the committee has recommended the government to establish an apex body for glacier management in the country.



“A national level Centre for Glacial Research, Studies and Management (CGRSM) be established by the Ministry of Jal Shakti under the umbrella of the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, for glacier management,” the report said.



The Committee said the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) lacks equipment like earthmovers, heavy drilling machines and JCBs. It also said that there is no dedicated aircraft service available to airlift NDRF personnel.

“Further, NDRF was also not equipped with modern muck cleaning instruments/equipment to deal with emergent situations such as the one that arose in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand inFebruary 2021,” the committee said.



Keeping the strategic importance of the Himalayas in mind, the committee suggested that the government should maintain green cover in the valleys adjacent to the glaciers to preserve the glaciers.



The South Lhonak Lake, a glacial lake in the Himalayan state of Sikkim, breached on the night of October 3, resulting in a flood that killed 42 people.



Glacial lake is a water body that originates from glaciers. When the water levels of glacial lakes breach their boundaries it leads to flooding.

Gaps pointed out by committee in the maintenance of glaciers in Himalayas



No study conducted by the government to estimate the loss of glaciers and projected loss in the future.



Lack of modern equipment with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).



No dedicated aircraft service with NDRF.



Recommendations of the committee to the government



Establish Centre for Glacial Research, Studies and Management for the better management of glaciers in the Himalayan region.

Conduct studies in the Himalayan region to understand changes in the glacier.



Frame regulations on land use in the Himalayan states in a time-bound manner.



Preserve green cover around the glaciers.