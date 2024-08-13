back to top
    BJYM, RBD hold protests against Farooq Abdullah in Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Aug 13: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged protests here on Tuesday against Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his remarks against the army, and asked him to apologise for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the armed forces and the people.

    Voicing concern over the increasing encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and , Abdullah had questioned the infiltration of terrorists from across the border despite heavy military deployment, and said “they are all in close collaboration.” Led by BJYM Jammu and Kashmir State president Arun Prabhat, scores of workers staged a protest here against Abdullah's statement.
    Carrying the tricolour, protestors raised slogans against Abdullah and the NC. They also burnt effigies of the NC president, demanding a public apology for his remarks against the army.
    “Farooq Abdullah has made derogatory statements against the army, casting aspersions on its character. He is also known for his anti-army and anti-government rhetoric. We are protesting against him,” Prabhat told reporters here.
    He emphasised that Abdullah should publicly apologise for his remarks, which allegedly insulted both the army and the sentiments of the people of .
    “He should apologise to army and people of this country. We cannot tolerate such statements when our forces are sacrificing their lives for the nation's security,” he added.
    Activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal led by chairman Rakesh Kumar also held a rally protesting against Abdullah and demanded an apology for his comments disparaging the army.
    They too burnt effigies and raised slogans against Abdullah and the NC.
    Abdullah, the former chief minister, is currently on a week-long tour of Doda and Ramban districts to engage with the party's grassroots workers and prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections.
    In his recent address to party workers in Kishtwar district on Sunday, Abdullah remarked, “There is so much military deployment on the borders (in Jammu and Kashmir), which I feel is not seen in any other country, yet terrorists manage to infiltrate.” He further added, “they are all in close collaboration, united for our destruction.”

    Ladakh Admin Unveils Innovative Civil Services Board
    Hindenburg: Cong announces nationwide protest on Aug 22 for SEBI chief resignation, JPC probe
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

