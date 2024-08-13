BJYM, RBD hold protests against Farooq Abdullah in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 13: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal staged protests here on Tuesday against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for his remarks against the army, and asked him to apologise for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the armed forces and the people.

Voicing concern over the increasing encounters between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah had questioned the infiltration of terrorists from across the border despite heavy military deployment, and said “they are all in close collaboration.” Led by BJYM Jammu and Kashmir State president Arun Prabhat, scores of workers staged a protest here against Abdullah's statement.

Carrying the tricolour, protestors raised slogans against Abdullah and the NC. They also burnt effigies of the NC president, demanding a public apology for his remarks against the army.

“Farooq Abdullah has made derogatory statements against the army, casting aspersions on its character. He is also known for his anti-army and anti-government rhetoric. We are protesting against him,” Prabhat told reporters here.

He emphasised that Abdullah should publicly apologise for his remarks, which allegedly insulted both the army and the sentiments of the people of India.

“He should apologise to army and people of this country. We cannot tolerate such statements when our forces are sacrificing their lives for the nation's security,” he added.

Activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal led by chairman Rakesh Kumar also held a rally protesting against Abdullah and demanded an apology for his comments disparaging the army.

They too burnt effigies and raised slogans against Abdullah and the NC.

Abdullah, the former chief minister, is currently on a week-long tour of Doda and Ramban districts to engage with the party's grassroots workers and prepare for the upcoming Assembly elections.

In his recent address to party workers in Kishtwar district on Sunday, Abdullah remarked, “There is so much military deployment on the borders (in Jammu and Kashmir), which I feel is not seen in any other country, yet terrorists manage to infiltrate.” He further added, “they are all in close collaboration, united for our destruction.”