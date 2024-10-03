back to top
    BJP’s Surankote Candidate Bukhari dies of heart attack

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 2: Former minister and BJP candidate from Surankote, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, died on Wednesday after collapsing at his residence in Poonch district, party leaders said.

    He was 75 and is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

    Bukhari was unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 am, leading to his death, a BJP leader said.

    Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote, joined the BJP in February this year after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community.

    He was fielded from Surankote, which went to polls along with 25 other segments in the second phase on September 25.

    Bukhari had quit the Conference in February 2022 after four decades long association following an argument with party president Farooq Abdullah over the Scheduled Tribe status.

    Jammu and BJP president Ravinder Raina and the leaders of other political parties condoled Bukhari's death.

    “Bukhari was a mass leader and his death left a void which is very hard to fill,” Raina said.

     

    Protests in Budgam over killing of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

