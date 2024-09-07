back to top
    JammuBJP's key promises and plans for Jammu Kashmir
    JammuJammu KashmirJK Assembly Elections

    BJP’s key promises and plans for Jammu Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Provide Rs 10,000 to the farmers of the state under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

    Reduce electricity rates for agricultural activities by 50%.

    Employment

    Generate 5 lakh employment opportunities for the youth.

    Ensure a fair and just recruitment process.

    Education

    Under the Pragati Shiksha Yojana, provide college students with a travel allowance of Rs 3,000 per year.

    Add 1,000 new seats in medical colleges to improve the education system.

    Social Welfare

    Under the Maa Samman Yojana, the senior-most woman in every household will be given Rs 18,000 per year.

    Ujjwala beneficiaries will receive two free cylinders every year.

    Through the Atal Housing Scheme, land will be allotted free of cost to landless beneficiaries.

    Old age, widow, and disability pensions will be increased three times.

    Infrastructure

    Complete all important tunnel projects.

    Construct 10,000 km of new rural roads.

    Initiate metro services in and Srinagar.

    Religious and Cultural

    Rebuild and renovate Hindu temples and religious places.

    Healthcare

    Ayushman Bharat Sehat Yojana will provide an additional Rs 2 lakh in healthcare coverage on top of the Rs 5 lakh already provided.

    Rehabilitation

    Speed up the rehabilitation process for displaced people.

    Transform Jammu and from a “terrorist hotspot to a tourist spot.”

