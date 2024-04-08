Search
BJP worker crushed by bus after hitting Karandlaje’s car door

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker riding a motorcycle was run over by a bus after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Shobha Karandlaje and fell down during an election campaign at KR Puram in Bengaluru on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Prakash died on the spot in the incident that occurred near the Ganesha Temple in the locality.

Karandlaje is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru North constituency and Prakash was following her convoy during her election campaign.

Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

The minister said he was run over by a bus coming from behind, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else.

Later speaking to reporters, she mourned Prakash's death.

“We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay compensation from our party fund,” the minister told reporters.

Modi’s guarantee means jailing Oppn leaders: Mamata
Book “Get Kids To Play” aims to inspire a cultural shift towards prioritizing play for children worldwide
