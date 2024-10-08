back to top
    BJP to secure 35 seats in J&K, will form Govt with like-minded parties: Raina

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 7: Jammu and BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday asserted that his party will emerge as the single largest party in the region by securing 35 seats and will form Government with the help of like-minded and independent candidates.

    He also said that the nomination of five MLAs by the Lieutenant Governor is being carried out as per the Reorganisation Act.

    “We are confident of winning 35 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and with the support of independents and like-minded groups, who will secure around 15 seats, we will cross the majority mark of 50 to form the Government,” Raina told reporters here.

    “The people have voted for us, endorsing our vision for development and peace”, he said.

    He said the BJP is set to perform exceptionally well and “the overwhelming public support for our party, demonstrated by the large crowds at rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah clearly indicates that people have voted for the BJP”.

    The Congress would suffer a “crushing defeat” in these elections, making BJP the single largest party, he said.

    On the issue of party's alliances, he said the “BJP has supported 15 independent and like-minded candidates, but we have no ties with Engineer Rasheed's party. They (Independents and like-minded groups) will score a victory. We will be the largest voted party in Jammu and Kashmir.”

    Ahead of the counting of votes, the BJP is holding a crucial meeting at its headquarters, with senior leaders Tarun Chugh and Ram Madhav participating.

    On the nomination of five MLAs to the J-K Assembly, he said, “The reorganisation Act has already been passed by Parliament. This process will proceed accordingly…It will be carried out by the LG as part of the constitutional process.”

    Asked whether the process of nomination should have left to next Government to decide, he said “whatever is being done by LG is as per the law. It is done as per the Reorganization Act”.

    Counting of votes for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will take place on Tuesday.

