back to top
Search
HaryanaBJP to contest Haryana Assembly polls solo, names CM Saini as head...
HaryanaLatest NewsLead News

BJP to contest Haryana Assembly polls solo, names CM Saini as head of poll campaign

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move aimed at strengthening their footing ahead of the Assembly polls slated for later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that it will contest the elections without forming pre-poll alliances and have named the incumbent Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, as the head of their election campaign efforts. The party's top brass, including Home Minister Amit Shah and president JP Nadda addressed a gathering of over 4500 state-level cadres and leaders in Panchkula and unveiled their election strategy and priorities.

Shah urged the party workers to keep aside any differences and work in unison to ensure another term for the BJP-led government in the state. He expressed confidence that under the dual leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Saini, the BJP will receive people's mandate once again. Dharmendra Pradhan, who is in-charge of the BJP's unit, stated that the party felt it was best to fight the elections solo rather than engage in alliances. He highlighted the development agenda of the last decade and urged voters to compare it with the Congress regime.

Pradhan further said that all leaders, be it the old guards or new joiners, were equals in the party flock and the organization was working towards addressing concerns of whichever leader. When asked about reports of disgruntlement within senior leaders like Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, he said that the party was in talks with him and others and hoped to resolve issues soon. The event saw a show of strength and unity among BJP's rank and file who were briefed about the extensive outreach plans for the next three months till polls that will cover booth committees up to the state-level. Leaders expressed confidence of retaining power by highlighting welfare schemes and transparency in governance.

Previous article
Top Bureau Picks Managing Director Setty to Head Country’s Largest Bank SBI
Next article
RBI Expert Expects India To Enter Stable High Growth Phase
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Himachal Pradesh issues heavy rainfall alert, IMD predicts very heavy rains over 3 days

Northlines Northlines -
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange...

Deepender Hooda launches Congress poll campaign in Haryana’s Rohtak with vibrant roadshow

Northlines Northlines -
The build-up to next year's Haryana Assembly elections has...

AAP MLA Backs Ladhowal Toll Plaza Protesters in Patiala District

Northlines Northlines -
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Patiala has...

Punjab CM announces new Malwa canal project to boost irrigation, agriculture in region

Northlines Northlines -
In an effort to boost agriculture and enhance irrigation...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Essential Water Safety Rules for Beaches, Pools and Lakes This Summer

How Precision Radiation Treatment Is Advancing Lung Cancer Research

Israeli Forces Advance Deeper into Gaza as Tensions Escalate with Palestinian...