Search
IndiaBJP releases sixth list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections
India

BJP releases sixth list of three candidates for Lok Sabha elections

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its sixth list of three candidates from Rajasthan and Manipur for the Lok Sabha elections.

In Rajasthan, the party has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena from the Dausa constituency while Indu Devi Jatav has been fielded from Karauli-Dholpur.

Rajasthan has 25 parliamentary constituencies. The state will vote in two phases. Phase 1 (April 19) will see polling on 12 seats, while the remaining 13 seats will go for polling in the second phase (April 26).

The party has also fielded Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur will be held in two phases, the first phase of polling will be held on April 19 and the second phase will be on April 26.

Earlier, Congress released its sixth list of five candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu on Monday.The Congress has announced names for 190 constituencies, while the BJP has announced names for 405 Lok Sabha seats so far.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian Congress (INC) managed to get only 52 seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 282 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to get only 44 seats.

 

 

Previous article
FEMA Case: ED seizes Rs 2.54 crore in cash including wads hidden in washing machine
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

FEMA Case: ED seizes Rs 2.54 crore in cash including wads hidden in washing machine

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Mar 26: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday...

Baltimore bridge collapse: Crashed cargo ship had an all Indian crew

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI: The entire 22-member crew of the cargo...

NMDC excels at Governance Now 10th PSU Awards

Northlines Northlines -
Hyderabad: NMDC, India’s largest Iron Ore Producer won five...

TCS likely to offer 7-8% salary hike to offsite staffers

Northlines Northlines -
NL Corresspondent Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT services...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

FEMA Case: ED seizes Rs 2.54 crore in cash including wads...

Five Chinese dam workers, driver killed in attack in Northwest Pakistan;...

Baltimore bridge collapse: Crashed cargo ship had an all Indian crew