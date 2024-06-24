back to top
BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda named Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

By: Northlines

New Delhi, Jun 24: BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda was on Monday named Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and may perhaps become the first leader in the party to hold three major posts simultaneously.

The Tribune had reported on June 14 that Nadda was the front runner for the post.

Nadda's term as BJP president is about to end shortly and he may continue till the time a new party president is elected.

Nadda's rise in BJP ranks continues unabated with the Pradesh strongman silently eking his way through a complex power structure.

Nadda replaces Union Minister Piyush Goyal as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha. Goyal has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Northlines

