BJP Got Nearly ₹1300 Crore Through Electoral Bonds In 2022-23, Over 7 Times What Congress Received

NEW DELHI, Feb 10: The ruling BJP received nearly ₹1,300 crore through electoral bonds in the 2022-23, which was seven times more than what the Congress got in the same period through the same route.

The BJP's total contributions stood at ₹2120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61% came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.

In FY 2021-22, the party's total contributions were to the tune of ₹1775 crore.

The party's total income in 2022-23 stood at ₹2360.8 crore, up from ₹1917 crore in FY 2021-22.

The Congress, on the other hand, earned ₹171 crore from electoral bonds which was down from ₹236 crore in FY 2021-22.

The BJP and the Congress are recognised national parties.

The Samajwadi Party, a recognised state party, had earned ₹3.2 crore through electoral bonds in 2021-22. In 2022-23, it received no contributions from these bonds.

Another state recognised party, the TDP, earned ₹34 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23 which was up 10 times from the previous fiscal.

The BJP also earned ₹237 crore from interests in the last fiscal, up from ₹135 crore in 2021-22.

Out of its total expenditure on ‘election and general propaganda', the BJP paid ₹78.2 crore for use of aircraft and helicopters, which is down from ₹117.4 crore in 2021-22.

The party also paid ₹76.5 crore as financial assistance to candidates, down from ₹146.4 crore in 2021-22. The party has shown this assistance under the head ‘total payments'. (Agencies)