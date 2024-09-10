BJP freed J&K from clutches of terrorism: Anurag Thakur

Jammu, Sep 9: Former Union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said his party freed Jammu and Kashmir from the clutches of terrorism and guaranteed peace, prosperity and development in the region.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP means ‘rahat' (comfort) and NC-Congress means ‘aafat' (trouble). The NC-Congress alliance can only bring destruction and miseries for the people of the Union Territory,” Thakur told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Thakur accompanied BJP's Jammu North candidate Sham Lal Sharma and Jammu West nominee Arvind Gupta to file their nomination papers for the third phase of the assembly elections on October 1.

A large number of BJP workers also accompanied the contesting candidates and chanted slogans in their support and the party.

“Only BJP can establish peace and ensure development,” Thakur said.

He alleged that whenever the National Conference (NC) and Congress have come together they have brought destruction and miseries for the people.

“More than 45,000 people have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir due to NC and Congress. The country suffered a lot for 70 years due to blunders committed by (Pandit Jawahar Lal) Nehru,” he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government abrogated Article 370 to pave the way for peace and development in J&K.

“The NC-Congress are talking of bringing back Article 370 but I must tell them that Article 370 is history and will never ever come back,” the BJP leader said.

He alleged that the alliance wants to push J&K again towards terrorism but “the people will teach them a lesson in these elections”.

“NC-Congress alliance has no issue for the people and now they are deviating people's attention by raising other issues,” he said, adding, “Rahul Gandhi must make his stand clear on the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru”.

Thakur said the NC-Congress are playing “divisive politics” and are trying to “divide people and spread hatred”.