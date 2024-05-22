back to top
BJP delegation meets Delhi poll body chief, demands verification of voters in Burqa & face masks

By: Northlines

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A delegation of the Delhi BJP on Wednesday met the Chief Electoral officer (CEO) here demanding proper verification of women voters wearing ‘burqa' or face masks with the help of female officials during May 25 polling.

It said that the step would prevent “anti-social and anti-democratic elements” from “rigging” the election on seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital.

The demand comes amid a recent controversy over BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat Madhavi Latha being booked by election authorities for allegedly making ‘burqa' clad voters show their faces for verification.

The Delhi BJP delegation handed over a memorandum to Delhi CEO, for verification of ‘burqa' clad women voters on the day of polling on May 25.

“Those who come to vote wearing burqa or face masks should be allowed to vote only after thorough verification through female officials,” demanded the delegation that included BJP MLAs Ajay Mahawar and Mohan Singh Bisht, state secretary Kishan Sharma and lawyer Neeraj Gupta.

Mahawar said that steps should be taken to ensure there is no fake voting of any kind.

The memorandum submitted to the Delhi poll body said, “In accordance with the ECI's rules, we request that you deploy adequate female polling officers and female security personnel at every polling booth to verify and cross-check the identities of burqa-clad voters.”

This step is also requested in view of the larger public interest, especially in such Parliamentary constituencies where the number of ‘burqa-clad” women voters is high, it said.

“A large number of ‘burqa-clad' women visit polling booths for voting. Hence their identity needs to be verified through appropriate government-mandated identity cards allowed for casting votes to prevent bogus voting,” it said.

The EC's handbook for presiding officers of the polls also details the steps to be followed by them to verify an elector's identity, it added.

