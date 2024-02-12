BJP claims it will win in LS polls in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 11: There is a BJP wave in Kashmir valley and it will win all the seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the party's Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina said on Sunday.

“I am sure that BJP will register a great win in the upcoming Parliamentary elections in Kashmir valley”, Raina told media persons in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Though there is no official word as yet, there is a likelihood that Raina will contest the elections from the Anantnag constituency.

“There is a wave of BJP in Kashmir valley as Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped the poor people and those living below poverty,”, he added.

He said Prime Minister Modi restored peace and prosperity and huge development is going on in Kashmir.

Raina said the Modi government is looking after all sections of the people whether they belong to the Gujjar Bakerwal community, Pahari, OBC, or from the village or the city.

Reacting to the Pakistan elections, Raina said “Pakistan is our neighbouring country where elections were held but the media reports from that country suggest that these were rigged”.

He said Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party-backed independents were leading in the elections.

He said “Unfortunately the internet services were snapped and media was banned in that country. Even International news reports suggest that the democratic system of Pakistan which people wished to sustain has been destroyed by the rigged results of the elections”.