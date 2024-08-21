back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirBJP Appoints RSS Veteran Ram Madhav as Election Head for Upcoming J&K...
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    BJP Appoints RSS Veteran Ram Madhav as Election Head for Upcoming J&K Assembly Polls

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has selected Ram Madhav, a senior leader with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to spearhead its campaign for the and assembly elections. Madhav will serve as the BJP's in-charge for overseeing election preparations and strategy in the region. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy will assist him as a co-incharge.

    This appointment of Madhav marks the RSS's increased involvement in guiding the BJP ahead of the polls in J&K, which will be the first assembly elections held since the region's reorganization as a Union Territory in 2019. Madhav previously served as BJP's General Secretary responsible for J&K until 2020, and played an instrumental role in forming the short-lived BJP-PDP alliance government in the erstwhile state.

    With his deep roots in the RSS and familiarity with the political landscape of J&K, Madhav is seen as best equipped to devise the party's path to electoral victories across the UT. Under his leadership, the BJP will focus on highlighting issues like development, governance reforms, and strengthening unity. Kishan Reddy's support also brings added organizational heft from another region.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    AI startup Trunk Tools secures $30 million to optimize construction documentation
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    J&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for statehood

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 21: The Apni Party on Wednesday released...

    Couple held with 166 bottles of alcohol in Kupwara, says police

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Aug 21: Police on Wednesday arrested a couple...

    Bharat Bandh against SC’s reservation ruling fails to evoke response in Punjab, Haryana

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 21: The pan-India shutdown on Wednesday...

    Moscow comes under largest Ukrainian drone attack yet but destroys them all, Russian authorities say  

    Northlines Northlines -
    Moscow, Aug 21: Russian authorities said on Wednesday that...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI startup Trunk Tools secures $30 million to optimize construction documentation

    SleekFlow Secures $7 Million to Expand its AI-Powered Conversational Commerce Platform...

    J&K Assembly Polls: Apni Party releases manifesto, promises to work for...