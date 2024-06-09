back to top
Bird Flu Infects Dairy Cattle: FDA Urges States to Restrict Sales of Raw Milk Amid Growing Concerns Over Zoonotic Disease Transmission

As cases of avian influenza continue to impact dairy farms across the country, the US Food and Drug Administration is urging several states to curb the sales of untreated milk. In an open this week, FDA leaders called on states within outbreak areas to issue stronger public advisories about the potential risks associated with consuming raw milk.

To date, the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain of bird flu has been detected on over 80 dairy operations nationwide according to USDA records. Seeking to limit further human exposure, the FDA recommended states temporarily halt raw milk product sales in positive regions. They also suggested implementing active herd monitoring and milk discard protocols for ill cattle.

Beyond these outbreak-specific recommendations, the agency highlighted general concerns with raw milk consumption. As an unpasteurized product, milk in its raw form can harbor higher levels of contaminants including Bird Flu. While human infections have remained rare, cases have been reported in farm workers and cats exposed via raw dairy. Pasteurization is widely credited with greatly reducing risks of foodborne illness from pathogens like Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria.

Going forward, the FDA pledges to share new findings on avian virus survivability in milk and derived goods. States are likewise urged to conduct herd surveillance testing and notify officials of any positive results. By working together, authorities hope to curb additional exposure for people and animals during this evolving situation. For consumers, the continued advice is to avoid unprocessed milk products, especially from regions experiencing avian influenza cases.

